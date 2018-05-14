Bike To Work Week Sioux Falls
It's National Bike to Work Week (May 14-18) with National Bike to Work Day taking place on Friday.
Sioux Falls is home to over 80 public parks and one of the best bike trail systems in the nation. The centrally located Falls Park is the hub of the park system and connected to many of the city's other parks via the bike trail corridor which encircles the city. You can find bike trail maps and other info at Siouxfalls.org.
Some Bike To Work Week Events in Sioux Falls include:
- May 15: B2W Toco Fiesta on at Harlan's Bike at 1740 South Cliff Ave.Come celebrate Bike to Work Week with a special Tuesday Taco Fiesta at Harlan’s Bike and Tour! Ride you bike for lunch at Harlan’s between 11:00am and 2:00pm
- May 16: B2W Mike Thru Blessing and Breakfast at the First Luther Chruch. On your way to work between 7:30am-8:30am, ride by First Lutheran Church downtown and pick up a prayer pebble, coffee, and a snack.
- May 16: B2W Mid Week Grill Party at Two Wheeler Dealer
- May 16: Ride of Silence at Fawick Park
- May 18: B2W Breakfast Bash at Spoke-n-Sport. Ride your bike to breakfast at Spoke-n-Sport between 7:00am and 10:00am
- May 18: Friday After Party at Remedy Brewing. After 5:00 party enjoy an evening on the patio. Sioux Falls Bicycle Photos will award the scavenger hunt prizes.
You will also be able to hook up with Harlan’s Fat Tire Friday for an evening ride.
See Also: