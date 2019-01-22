Big League Chew Bubble Gum to Feature Woman for the First Time

When I was a kid I played Little League Baseball. Which means, I would also stick a huge wad of Big League Chew in my mouth during the game.

For those of you not familiar with the iconic chewing gum brand, Big League Chew came in a pouch and was designed to look like pink chewing tobacco (I know, not the best thing to emulate). It was created by former pitcher Rob “Nellie” Nelson. Since it's inception in 1980 it has sold over 800 million packages over the last almost 40 years. And over that years the package has always featured, in one form or another, a burly baseball player.

Well, that is about to change. Big League Chew recently announced that it would release a new package featuring a female softball player!

According to the Today show , "The female character, according to Ford Gum (Big League Chew's parent company), was created by Amanda MacFarlane, a freelance character designer, who also happens to be the daughter of former Major League shortstop Bobby Bonner. She drew inspiration from her niece who plays softball currently."

Never fear traditionalists, the female character is not replacing the original baseball player, but will be sold in addition to the classic character.

"A company spokesperson told TODAY Food that the gum is already available online and is expected to roll out to other retailers in late spring. She also specified that the softball player sketch will not replace the male character completely but will be batting right along side him in stores."