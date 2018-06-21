Big J’s Roadhouse in Harrisburg Opens Monday and They are Hiring

Meet the Lumberjack Burger, courtesy of Big J's Roadhouse Facebook page.

Justin is the J behind the J in Big J's Roadhouse, and standing next to the guy you understand how the name came about. Not only is Justin a very tall man, he brings big time flavors to the menu, and folks in Harrisburg and the surrounding area are in for a treat.

On Big J's Roadhouse opening their new Harrisburg location Justin said "We are excited to be part of the community, we look forward to people coming in, feeling like they are at home, experiencing great service, and being a part of Big J's family."

People who have been through the doors of Big J's Roadhouse in Humbolt are familiar with the menu masterpieces Big J and his team deliver. In the above picture courtesy of their Facebook page, we are looking at The Lumberjack. It's a mountain of a burger with bacon, cheese, and hash browns.

Big J's Roadhouse in Harrisburg is located at 510 North Cliff and is scheduled to open Monday (June 25) at 11:00 AM for lunch. Weekly hours at Big J's Roadhouse in Harrisburg are: Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 AM till 11:00 PM. They will offer delivery, dine in and carry out.

They are also hiring managers, delivery drivers, and cooks. You can apply on their Facebook page.

Big J's Roadhouse via Facebook

