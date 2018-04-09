Friday the Thirteenth is usually associated with bad luck, but a lot of good will flow from an event to benefit children and their families in the Sioux Falls area.

Take some time out of your busy schedule to enjoy some wine for a cause. Avera McKennan presents the nineteenth edition of the Big Grape . Giving Coordinator for Avera McKennan Foundation Elijah Bonde explains what the event is about.

“We consider it as the premier wine tasting event in not only Sioux Falls but also across South Dakota. Everything from the stuff you have on a regular basis all the way to some pretty spendy bottles that you maybe wouldn’t be able to have anywhere else but our event. There will be some servers from local restaurants and they can tell you about what you are trying plus pair them with a lot of the food we have available that evening as well.”

Along with the food and beverage, there are items up for auction that will raise money for Avera Children’s Hospital. Child Life Specialist Twila Perkinson has quite a list of needs to be filled.

“The Big Grape helps us support we as Child Life Specialists with technology such as iPads that we use as a distraction tool. We were able to purchase some new sofa sleepers for our families which will accommodate them in a family-centered manner.”

In a nutshell, Bonde says the money raised will make it a comfortable experience for Avera’s smallest patients and their families.

The event will be held at the Avera Prairie Center beginning at 7:00 PM.

