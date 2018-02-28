Big Changes Planned for 2018 Hot Harley Nights

The people responsible for putting on the Hot Harley Nights motorcycle rally and parade held every summer in Sioux Falls promise that this year's 23rd annual event will be the biggest and best to date.

KSFY TV is reporting that some of the changes planned for this year include a new location. Due to the construction taking place this summer on the Levitt at the Falls, Hot Harley Nights is riding down the road in 2018 to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Along with the new location, comes an expanded casino run, a ride-of-death motorcycle stunt show and a free concert by "Sawyer Brown" on Saturday night (July 14). Those events will be joined by the usual Hot Harley Nights standards like the bike show, motorcycle parade, raffles and of course the silent auction.

In addition, Hot Harley Nights will be one of six stopping points in the United States on Harley Davidson's 115th anniversary flag run according to KSFY TV.

The annual Hot Harley Nights event is always one of the largest fundraisers for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Make-A-Wish South Dakota President and CEO Sue Salter told KSFY TV, "Make-A-Wish is about granting wishes for children with critical illnesses, it's all about bringing hope and fun to their days, so Hot Harley Nights is a real extension of that. They get a chance to come out and see people supporting this cause in a very fun environment."

Hot Harley NIghts has done some incredible work over the past 22 years in support of Make-A-Wish South Dakota. The event has helped raise nearly $3 million for the organization.

This year's Hot Harley Nights event is slated for (July 12-15) at both J&L Harley-Davidson and W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Check out the motorcycle parade route for this year's event and learn more about all the great work Hot Harley Nights does in the community here.

