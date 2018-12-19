B&G Milky Way Adding Two New Locations

All I want for Christmas are two more places where I can get ice cream. BOOM-done! Franchise owners Bruce and Pam Bettmengs will be opening a new location near the Harmodon Park recreation area along 41st Street on the east side of Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls Business the Bettmengs will own the land and building, and lease it to the franchisee. Work is expected to begin the first week of January.

Sioux Falls Business reports that the east Sioux Falls location will have a drive-thru but no inside seating duplicating the 69th and Louise store.

Now let's head south to B&G Harrisburg. That site should be scooping ice cream by spring of 2020. The owners of the Sycamore Avenue and Brandon sites have that franchise and will be located along Cliff Avenue just west of Fareway.

Current B& G Milky Way locations include:

West 12th Street Sioux Falls

West 41st Street Sioux Falls

69th & Louise Sioux Falls

Sycamore Sioux Falls

Brandon

Tea