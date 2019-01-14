Betting Odds for the NFC and AFC Championship Games

We are down to four in the NFL and we have some great matchups for Championship Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angles Rams in the NFC Championship game and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

So what are the betting odds in both the AFC and NFC Championship games?

The New Orleans Saints are -3.5 vs the LA Rams and the over/under is set at 57.

The Kansas City Chiefs are -3 vs the New England Patriots and the over/under is set at 57.

The NFC Championship game will be played at 2:05 PM CT on Sunday on Fox, while the AFC Championship game will be played at 5:40 PM CT on CBS.

The winners will advance to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3 on CBS.