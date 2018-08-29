No one declared the film industry in trouble. There were no “Worst summer ever!” hot takes. And with a snap of Thanos’ fingers, everything changed.

You won’t find Avengers: Infinity War on our list of the best summer movies of 2018, but that’s more of a credit to its competition than it is a knock on the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although summer has a reputation as the time of year when only the dumbest films are unleashed to theaters, there were some surprisingly solid blockbusters in 2018. There were so many good pictures, in fact, that we didn’t have room to fit Incredibles 2 , Ant-Man and the Wasp , Deadpool 2 , Teen Titans Go! To the Movies , Madeline's Madeline , The Meg , and more. If you turned off your brain at the multiplex lately, you were missing out on a lot of great stuff. (Okay, you could probably turn off your brain during The Meg and not miss anything. But the point still stands.)

True, there were a couple disappointments; movie theaters truly were a Fallen Kingdom for a little while there. But overall, this was one of the most satisfying summer seasons in memory. Many of the big movies delivered, and some of the best films of any size in 2018 debuted over the course of the last three months. Here, the staff of ScreenCrush lists their picks for the 10 best, in alphabetical order.