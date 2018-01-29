Best Sioux Falls Weekend Tweet. Well Done Argus911.

Argus911's tweet page reads: "We keep our ears to the scanner to bring you the latest on crime, fire, accidents in the Sioux Falls area."

If you follow Argus911 on twitter you have seen some of their interesting tweets. This has to be my personal favorite. Perhaps we just don't stop to think about the sage advice to just watch out for couches sitting in the middle of the road.

In one context this could be a metaphor. Kind of a 'Moby Dick' white whale type of thing. You need to be stalwart in your opposition to the potential evil that may lurk, unseen, just ahead, in the middle of life's highway.

Or, it simply infers to just watch it, there's furniture in the streets. Either way, consider yourself warned.

