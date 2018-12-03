It's that time of the year again! Results Radio Townsquare Media is asking you to tell us what the best restaurant in Sioux Falls is.

Last year, Grille 26 was crowned the Best Restaurant in Sioux Falls thanks to our listeners. Among other past winners are Crawford's Bar & Grill and Minervas Restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls.

Now, in previous years we have limited the nominations to just local and non-chain restaurants. But we didn't feel that was fair. Just because it is one of many restaurants, doesn't mean it isn't a good restaurant. And let's face it, sometimes our favorite restaurant is one that has numerous locations.

In addition, this year we decided to include not only sit down restaurants but fast food and takeout restaurants as well. Again, just because you might only sit down for 20 minutes doesn't mean they don't serve great food.

So, as a result, we have put together a massive list of as many of the restaurants in Sioux Falls that you can vote for. And because people often have more than one favorite restaurant, you can vote for up to five (5) different restaurants!

Now, we did our best to list as many of the restaurants in Sioux Falls we could think of. But with more restaurants per capita than even Portland, I'm sure we missed a few. In that case, simple write-in your vote and we will try to add it to the list.

So, don't wait. Vote today. Then check back next Monday to see who the best restaurant in Sioux Falls is!