Best Place in Sioux Falls to Get Brunch

Brunch. Not quite breakfast. Not quite lunch. Somewhere in between. According to Wikipedia , "brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch eaten usually during the late morning to early afternoon, generally served from 10:00 AM up to 2:00 PM, and regularly has some form of alcoholic drink (most usually champagne or a cocktail) served with it."

I might add that the last line is key. Have you ever gone out with your family on a busy Sunday?

But where in Sioux Falls is the best place to get brunch? Well, we asked our Facebook fans to tell us and they provided a pretty long list of names. So, we decided to put it to a vote.

Now, you are probably going to see some very well known names missing from this list. Like Original Pancake House, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Denny's and Fryn' Pan Family Restaurant.

Here's the thing: brunch is a very specific menu (see definition above). The locations listed above do serve breakfast (as well as lunch and dinner in most cases). But just because you serve breakfast foods from "10:00 AM up to 2:00 PM" does not mean that qualifies as brunch. In fact, in most of these cases, you can buy breakfast foods at dinner time. Does that make it "Binner"?

So in this case, we are limiting it to those places that specifically offer a brunch menu or brunch buffet and were nominated by our fans. If you don't agree, well, conduct your own poll. 😂😂😂