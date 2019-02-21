Oh My Cupcakes! Named Best Place for Cupcakes in South Dakota

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

It seems like every winter season to maintain sanity and warmth I have a tendency to turn food into a past time.

While cruising the internet and hiding out from the latest accumulation of snow I came across a list of best cupcakes by state from MSN.

Looks like I will be needing to take a trip to Oh My Cupcakes! and pick up my go-to Triple Chocolate Meltdown cupcake.

"The staff is ultra-friendly, the store is beautiful and the cupcakes are top notch. I've had cupcakes from places like Sprinkles and I still think OMC's are better. All cupcakes they make are yummy but my personal favorites include: Caramel by the Sea, Chocolate Peanut Butter Attack, Peppermint Flip, Root Beer Float and The Marilyn." said Yelp user Ben L in the MSN story.

This year is Oh My Cupcakes! tenth year of serving up their delicious cupcakes. For their store locations and hours check out their Facebook page.

