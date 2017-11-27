South Dakota State University is outperforming 17 other institutions in the state for the No.1 spot in the top colleges for online programs ranking.

A recent survey conducted by Onlinecolleges.com shows SDSU, University of South Dakota and Augustana University in the top five of the survey.

Factors included in the survey include affordability, student services and the availability of online programs.

All schools were scored on a 10-point scale against 14 different metrics using data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities that stood out in the statewide study:

South Dakota State University Lake Area Technical Institute University of South Dakota Augustana University Northern State University Mitchell Technical Institute Western Dakota Technical Institute Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan University Presentation College

