Best Movie to Take Place In South Dakota and Every Other State
Thrillist.com put out a list of "The Best Movies That Take Place in Every State." The list says that the Best Movie from South Dakota is Badlands. I don't think so.
Badlands is a 1973 American crime movie starring Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek. It is a fictional story although it is loosely based on the real-life 1959 murder spree of Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate.
Although I understand that Badlands is a fine movie, I don't think it's the best one filmed in South Dakota.
What about Dances With Wolves, Thunderheart, Mercury Rising, Nebraska, and Beast from the Haunted Cave? Well...maybe not Beast from a Haunted Cave.
Some other Best Movies To Take Place In Their States on the list:
- Minnesota: Fargo
- Iowa: The Music Man
- Nebraska: Election
- North Dakota: The Overnighters
- Wisconsin: Bridesmaids
- Wyoming: Brokeback Mountain
What do you think? Are these the best movies from these states?
