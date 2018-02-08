Best Movie to Take Place In South Dakota and Every Other State

Thrillist.com put out a list of " The Best Movies That Take Place in Every State. " The list says that the Best Movie from South Dakota is Badlands. I don't think so.

Badlands is a 1973 American crime movie starring Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek. It is a fictional story although it is loosely based on the real-life 1959 murder spree of Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate.

Although I understand that Badlands is a fine movie, I don't think it's the best one filmed in South Dakota.

What about Dances With Wolves , Thunderheart , Mercury Rising , Nebraska , and Beast from the Haunted Cave ? Well...maybe not Beast from a Haunted Cave .

Some other Best Movies To Take Place In Their States on the list:

Minnesota : Fargo

: Fargo Iowa : The Music Man

: The Music Man Nebraska : Election

: Election North Dakota : The Overnighters

: The Overnighters Wisconsin : Bridesmaids

: Bridesmaids Wyoming : Brokeback Mountain

What do you think? Are these the best movies from these states?

