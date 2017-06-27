Food Trucks have taken over the food game over the last couple of years. Brick and mortar stores are so last decade.

Uproxx put together a list of the best food truck in each state. They sent one person out on a quest to eat lots of food from everywhere and decide the best. So, obviously, it's mostly based on opinion, but anyway, let's see who took the title for South Dakota.

South Dakota's best food truck is Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen from right here in Sioux Falls.

Del’Inkka Beaudion and her mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Beaudion, are Louisiana natives and bring their Southern cooking to South Dakota. Swamp Daddy's menu includes fried chicken po’boys, crawfish hush puppies, shrimp tacos, jambalaya, four cheese baked crawfish mac n’ cheese, and fried pickles.

I had the opportunity to try Swamp Daddy's recently and it was very good. I had the sausage and chicken jambalaya! It was spicy, but it was flavorful spice. It wasn't so hot that you couldn't taste anything else, it was just right. I did have a bottle of water nearby though.

Swamp Daddy's is actually looking at opening a store front downtown. Stay posted!

