Best Donut in the World is Found in Centerville

If you really want something in life you have to be willing to sacrifice and work hard to get it. I sacrificed 45 minutes of sleep and woke up extra early and persevered through the long drive to Centerville to get some Zebra Donuts at the Royal Bake Shop .

Why would I make a 40 minute drive just for donuts? They aren't just donuts.

To the unenlightened, a Zebra Donut, which is a trademarked product of the Royal Bake Shop , is a glazed donut made up both regular and chocolate batter. It then gets the familiar icy glaze and finally a perfectly delicious chocolate frosting.

So, yeah, I thought they were worth getting up extra early, getting some prep work done, and drove 40 minutes each way to get the Zebras.

I grew up with these donuts. The Beresford gas station I worked at in high school got a delivery of donuts from the shop every morning and made sure I got one of the two that were in the box. Okay, I usually ate both of them.

Andy Erickson

After a vacation of nearly two months, the little mom and pop shop reopened this week with new hours, Tueday through Friday from 5:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. They are open Saturdays from 6:00 A.M. to Noon and are closed Sundays and Mondays.

South Dakota may be the birth place of chislic but I could not care less about chislic when it comes to my love of the Zebra. If you don't think they are the best donut you've ever had, you're probably wrong.

