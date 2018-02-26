Best Chocolate Shop in Minnesota is Worth the Trip

The next time you head up to the twin cities and you are looking to cure your sweat tooth, take a trip over to St. Paul and visit the best chocolate shop in the state. According to 24/7WallSt, they named Chocolat Celeste the best in the state of Minnesota and I got a chance to go there.

I talked to the owner and head chocolatier Mary Leonard. She has owned the business for the past 17 years. She choose the name Celeste after her first dog. They've been at their recently location for the past 7 years which is about 5 minutes away from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. They specialize in creating artisan chocolates which are hand made and are really delicious! Their special attention to flavor and design has made them stand out within the state and the community. Customers can also personalize their sweets with corporate logos, colorful designs, or phrases.

So the next time you are in the St. Paul area, come see why so many Minnesotans enjoy Chocolat Celeste, I'm telling you, you won't be disappointed. Can't wait, not a problem, they also ship across the country. Business hours are from Monday-Friday 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

See Also: