Best Buy To Stop Selling CD’s?!?

I must say, I thought they did away with them a long time ago. Over the weekend it was reported that Best Buy will stop selling CD's on July 1. The reason behind it is due to the rising sales of digital music. According to Digitaltrends, sales in the U.S. dropped more than 18% last year.

Not all is bad though. Vinyl is selling well at their store with album sales hitting a record high in 2017, accounting for 14% of all physical album sales. The article goes on to say that Target may soon follow Best Buy in pulling CD's and even DVD's. Target's inventory on CD's has dwindled to fewer than 100 titles in many stores.

So if you want to score on some discounted CD's this spring, swing on into Best Buy. I'm sure a lot of albums will be on sale. What was the last CD you purchased?

