Bert Blyleven’s Son Helped Shooting Victims in Las Vegas
The son of Minnesota Twins announcer and hall of famer Bert Blyleven was among the heroes who stepped up during the carnage in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Todd Blyleven had reached safety with his wife, running for an exit after the shots started ringing out. After seeing others who had been shot he ran back in to help those who were wounded, going in and out at least ten times.
Blyleven helped more than 30 people to safety over the course of 15 minutes.
