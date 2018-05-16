Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios was on fire at Target Field on Tuesday.

Berrios brought the good stuff for Cardinal batters and struck out 10 St. Louis batters on the night for a 4-1 win.

Once again the Twins would heat up late innings of the game and finally getting on the board in the sixth when Eduardo Escobar blasted a two-out RBI single off Jake Flaherty scoring Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario.

Berrios strikes out 10 St. Louis batters over seven and a third innings in the first game of a short series with the Cardinals.

Minnesota sits just a half game behind Cleveland in the standings.

Today Lance Lynn gets the start at 12:10 PM on information 1000 KSOO. After a day-off Thursday Twins will host the Milwaukee Brewers for the weekend.

And remember if you want your dreams to come true and put on a Twins uniform check out the Minnesota Twins Fantasy Camp.

See Also: