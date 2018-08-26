Beresford School Moves Forward with Arts Center Proposal

BERESFORD, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school board has scheduled a bond election in October for a $15 million project that would include a performing arts center attached to a high school.

About 60 percent of voters will need to approve the Beresford School Board's proposal, The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported .

The proposal includes the performing arts center, a student commons lobby, an auxiliary gym and a community-access fitness center, said Brian Field, superintendent of the Beresford School District.

The project would be funded by the $11 million bond, about $2 million from the Community Capital Campaign and the rest through capital outlay certificates.

The campaign has collected more than $800,000 so far, Field said. The campaign will next start a theater seat fundraiser with the goal of raising aan $750,000. Supporters can spend $1,000 to purchase an engraved plate on a theater seat.

The Watchdog Legacy Project spearheaded the effort to finance the project. The group was formed after initial work on the project indicated the need for an increased scope.

