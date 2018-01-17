Beresford Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash
A 25-year-old Beresford man, Mark O’Hara, Jr., has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday night (January 14) near Beresford.
O’Hara was alone in a 2008 Pontiac G6. The vehicle was westbound on 294th Street when it left the roadway at the intersection of 294th Street and 473rd Avenue and rolled.
O’Hara was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was transferred via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died.
Source: South Dakota Highway Patrol
See Also: