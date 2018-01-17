Beresford Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash

A 25-year-old Beresford man, Mark O’Hara, Jr., has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday night (January 14) near Beresford.

O’Hara was alone in a 2008 Pontiac G6. The vehicle was westbound on 294 th Street when it left the roadway at the intersection of 294th Street and 473rd Avenue and rolled.

O’Hara was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was transferred via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died.

Source: South Dakota Highway Patrol

