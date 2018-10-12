Believers and Skeptics Invited on Haunted Sioux Falls Tour

There are three kinds of people when it comes to paranormal activity; believers, skeptics and people who just aren't sure. I think that there will be a mix of them when the annual Siouxland Heritage Museums Haunted Sioux Falls Tour hits the road again on Tuesdays, October 16, 23, and 30.

These $10 tickets sell out remarkably quickly, but there may be a few left, so you need to hustle yourself down to the Old Courthouse Museum to find out or call them at 605-367-4210.

Every year this tour buses the already-convinced, the eager-to-believe, and the not-so-sure, to purportedly haunted locations around Sioux Falls. They examine the myths, legends, and other unexplained phenomena, attached to these places which have become part of the lore of haunted Sioux Falls.

Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Whether you end up in the believers' category or not, you are sure to enjoy what will amount to a very interesting history lesson about places in Sioux Falls you may have not even known about.

Source: Old Courthouse Museum