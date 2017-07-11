Being a Good Parent Is about Making Do with What You Have
Remember when you were a kid and you would gather up all the blankets you could find, move all the chairs together in the living room and make a fort?
I've learned over the years that often times it's those simple things that result in the best memories. Sometimes all it takes is your imagination.
Case in point - watch as this dad comes up with a way to make a homemade roller coaster for his daughter.
He's proof that being a good parent doesn't mean you have to go out and buy the latest-and-greatest toys for your kids.