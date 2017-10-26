Behold These Ghoulishly Great Halloween Facts and Figures

Before you put on your costume and get set to binge on candy, make sure you take a look at these eye-popping Halloween numbers.

WalletHub has put out this fantastic infographic, with all sorts of fun stats about the scariest day of the year (which some cities do better than others).

So, while some of us will dress up our pets and some of us will spend a small fortune, it's important to stay healthy. But that's just the beginning.

Who knew the phrase "trick or treat" was first used in 1927? Or that 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins are produced in the U.S. every year? Or that more than one-third of Americans will attend or throw a Halloween party? There's enough trivia here to make you the hit of whatever bash you attend.