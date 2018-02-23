Beer Will Suffer with Generation Z

The horizon doesn't look that great for beer companies. Can the world's changing times take anymore twists?

I didn't think I would ever see the day that beer drinking would be a thing of the past. I came from the baby boomers generation. We had a time on our clocks known as "beer thirty".

The new category of humans, Generation Z, were born between 1995 and 2014. This fabulous group of individuals is very unique.

I've gotten to know them very well. I have a son that was born in 2009. I coach a whole group of kids of this age in baseball.

Generation Z have used the Internet since a young age, and they are generally comfortable with technology and with interacting on social media. Their parents are Millennials for the most part, as I'm one of the few baby boomers with a Generation X child.

As a whole, Generation Z appears to be more aware of the health and social consequences that alcohol drinking may have and expects to consume alcohol less frequently than previous generations when they are older.

It appears so far, that the main interest will be wine. There is no big interest in beer whatsoever.

The glass may be half empty for beer sales, but when it comes to wine, the cups runneth over. Restaurants are upgrading their selection of wine and spirits because younger drinkers don't mind splurging.

