Next time you go to a game at US Bank Stadium and think the beer prices are a little high, know that it's better than most prices at other stadiums.

Thrillist has crunched the numbers and has found the stadiums around the NFL that offer the cheapest beer and also the most expensive beer. They based their study off of the price per ounce in a "standard" 12-ounce beer. Most places, like US Bank Stadium, typically offer cans in a 16-ounce or 24-ounce pour. That's important to note when you see the prices listed.

We have seen a wave of teams offering lower prices at the concession stands. The Atlanta Falcons started it with the opening of Mercedes Benz Stadium, and teams like the Baltimore Ravens have followed suit. That has led to a seven-team tie for the cheapest beer at 42 cents per ounce ($5 standard beer). Those teams include the Falcons, Ravens, Lions, Texans, Cardinals, Bengals, and Broncos.

US Bank Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings are placed 13th overall out of the 32 teams. A standard 12-ounce beer runs about $5.75 or 48 cents per ounce. Chicago (50 cents per ounce) and Green Bay (52 cents per ounce) fans tend to pay a little bit more.

The most expensive beer around the league for 2018 is in Philadelphia. The Eagles charge about 56% more per ounce compared to the cheapest stadiums in the league. A standard 12-ounce beer is $9 or about 75 cents per ounce.

See the full list and breakdown of the study through Thrillist .