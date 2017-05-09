Would You Drink Beer Made From Human Pee? Because You Can.

This is un-pee-lievable.

A brewery in Denmark has come out with a beer made, in part, with human urine. It's called, appropriately enough, Pisner.

Now, hold on for a second there, sport -- it's not exactly what you think it is.

According to Reuters , Pisner "contains no human waste, but is produced from fields of malting barley fertilized with human urine rather than traditional animal manure or factory-made plant nutrients."

So, okay, maybe it is what you think it is.

We can't help notice the irony: beer makes you pee and now you're drinking the very thing it causes. No wonder some have taken to calling it " beercycling ."

Only 60,000 bottles are available and, to the best of our knowledge, there are no 1,000 packs .

The beer comes from the Norrebro Bryghus brewery and the urine -- about 50,000 liters of it -- is courtesy of people who attended the country's Roskilde Music Festival, back in 2015 because if there's anything that sounds mouth-watering it's knowing you're drinking a beverage made from the discharge of people who went a music festival.and probably still haven't showered or taken that dead raccoon out of their dreadlocks.

Mmm, mmm, does that sound tasty or what?