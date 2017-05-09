Would You Drink Beer Made From Human Pee? Because You Can.
This is un-pee-lievable.
A brewery in Denmark has come out with a beer made, in part, with human urine. It's called, appropriately enough, Pisner.
Now, hold on for a second there, sport -- it's not exactly what you think it is.
According to Reuters, Pisner "contains no human waste, but is produced from fields of malting barley fertilized with human urine rather than traditional animal manure or factory-made plant nutrients."
So, okay, maybe it is what you think it is.
We can't help notice the irony: beer makes you pee and now you're drinking the very thing it causes. No wonder some have taken to calling it "beercycling."
Only 60,000 bottles are available and, to the best of our knowledge, there are no 1,000 packs.
The beer comes from the Norrebro Bryghus brewery and the urine -- about 50,000 liters of it -- is courtesy of people who attended the country's Roskilde Music Festival, back in 2015 because if there's anything that sounds mouth-watering it's knowing you're drinking a beverage made from the discharge of people who went a music festival.and probably still haven't showered or taken that dead raccoon out of their dreadlocks.
Mmm, mmm, does that sound tasty or what?