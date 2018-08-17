Sometimes you just need a ice cold beer! On Wednesday in St. Paul a man was planning on ending his life as he stood on a bridge over interstate I-94 threatening to jump.

After dropping off a shipment of beer at a sports bar nearby, Kwame Anderson and Jason Gaebel spotted the man on the overpass. As they drove up near him, Gaebel then asked the man, "Bro you alright?" to which the man responded with words, "I'm going to take my life".

As Anderson was filming the conversation, he quickly stopped and called 911. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Anderson kept on talking to the jumper. Asking questions on where he lived, where he worked, just enough to keep him distracted.

As police blocked off a section of the street, Anderson asked what he needed, food? Money? The man responded "NO" to both questions. Anderson then asked the "Do you want to have a drink with me?" After a short pause, the man replied "maybe."

So he went to the back of the truck and pulled out a 12-pack of Coors Light beer, opened it and told him, "I have a pack of Coors Light for you. Follow me."

The man then stepped down off the overpass where emergency responders placed him in an ambulance and transported him to a hospital.

Source: washingtonpost.com

