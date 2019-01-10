Beer and Rock ‘n Roll: Sioux Falls Set For Best Day Ever

How's this for a great day? Did you know that the Sioux Empire On-Tap Beer Festival and the Bob Seger concert are on the same day...like next door? People who are sensing the opportunity to make this one heck of a party day are buying up tickets for both events.

First, the 5th annual Sioux Empire On Tap Beer Festival will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday, January 26th, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 PM! Pick from two general admission sessions or go VIP early-access to sample 120+ craft beers from over 60 breweries! Sample over 100 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries. Plus hang out in an atmosphere filled with live music, delicious food available for purchase, and great vendors. (Must be 21 for this one) Get tickets here.

Then, the legendary Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band is on their final tour and will include the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, January 26 at 8:00 PM. Get tickets here.

Therefore, get tickets for either the early session and grab a nearby meal at the Crooked Pint or B-Dubs , or plan to leave the second session a little early and walk a few hundred yards to the PREMIER Center for Seger.

One more tip: Parking will be tough so look for carpool opportunities or a ride share service. Don't forget the designated driver or a plan for Lyft to get home.