Beer and Poetry Open Mic Returns to Sioux Falls Saturday Night!

Roses are red violets are blue and The Blot Collective has an open mic waiting for you!

Come and listen to people share on the mic or bring some words of your own to share at Monks House of Ale Repute in Sioux Falls Saturday night.

“We are here to drink beer. We are here to kill war. We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us,” wrote poet Charles Bukowski.

Bukowski has inspired many writers and many poets in this group.

If beer is your thing or even if its not you should experience an open mic night event at least twice in your life.

I say try it twice because maybe the first time you come to listen and maybe the second time you muster the courage to get on the mic.

For people who would like to hop on the mic you are encouraged to get their early and sign up to read.

You can bring your original work, your favorite published poems, or just come along to listen hear the art others have to share.

There's a suggested donation of $5 to support The Blot Collective and to keep the party going.

Monks is located at 7205 East 8th Street Sioux Falls SD, 57103.