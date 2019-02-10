Beer and Poetry Open Mic Friday Night in Sioux Falls

Photo courtesy of Jason Kurtz

An evening of beer and poetry this Friday night February 16th at Full Circle Book Co-op in Sioux Falls from 8:00 pm till 11:00 pm.

Just a couple years ago the open mic poetry scene in Sioux Falls usually meant one or two open mic opportunities a year.

If you went back a few years before that it often meant taking a road trip to find an open mic to share your poetry on.

The popularity of open mic poetry in Sioux Falls has grown so much The Full Circle Book Co-op is now offering two open mics each month.

From co-owner Jason Kurtz:

"We are thrilled at the support and excitement of the poetry community, and the numbers are growing every week. We have added a second Beer and Poetry event every month, and our more casual 'round table' poetry events every Tuesday at 730 are well attended, usually seeing 12-20 people weekly."

The next poetry open mic at Full Circle Book Co-op is Saturday, January 19th from 8:00 pm till 11:00 pm. If you want to get on the mic or get a seat to take in the art I'd recommend getting there early.

For more information and other upcoming events check out the Full Circle Book Co-op Facebook page.

