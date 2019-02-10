An evening of beer and poetry this Friday night February 16th at Full Circle Book Co-op in Sioux Falls from 8:00 pm till 11:00 pm.

Just a couple years ago the open mic poetry scene in Sioux Falls usually meant one or two open mic opportunities a year.

If you went back a few years before that it often meant taking a road trip to find an open mic to share your poetry on.

The popularity of open mic poetry in Sioux Falls has grown so much The Full Circle Book Co-op is now offering two open mics each month.

From co-owner Jason Kurtz:

"We are thrilled at the support and excitement of the poetry community, and the numbers are growing every week. We have added a second Beer and Poetry event every month, and our more casual 'round table' poetry events every Tuesday at 730 are well attended, usually seeing 12-20 people weekly."

The next poetry open mic at Full Circle Book Co-op is Saturday, January 19th from 8:00 pm till 11:00 pm. If you want to get on the mic or get a seat to take in the art I'd recommend getting there early.

For more information and other upcoming events check out the Full Circle Book Co-op Facebook page.