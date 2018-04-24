Beef O’Brady’s Auctioning Off Unique Restaurant Items

Looking to score a new television or maybe a new kitchen table? Well Beef O Brady's is holding a liquidation auction on some of their items in their former stores on Thursday. Some of the items you can bid on are a 46" vizio flat screen television, a continental refrigerator, a double door freezer, a panini press, two dining tables, bar stools, a candle chandelier, 12 foot long LED display board, a berkel company meat slicer, stainless steel double sink and so much more!

Over 150 items are up for auction right now on the site proxibid.com. The restaurant chain first opened up in 1985 and since then have have over 200 locations nationwide. Sioux Falls had two locations. The original one at the Sanford Sports Complex and the other located on W. 69th Street. That restaurant closed its doors back in February. The closets Beef O Brady's location near us is located in Andover, Minnesota.