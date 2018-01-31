Beef O’ Brady’s in Sioux Falls Closes

All-you-can-eat prime rib wasn't enough to save the second Beef O'Brady's in Sioux Falls. A note on their chalkboard inside the restaurant says their "last day of operation is January 31, 2018."

Beef O' Brady's at 69th and Western opened in 2013. Last year, the first Sioux Falls Beef's closed at the Sanford Sports Complex and became Will's Training Table.

Beef O' Brady's is a national chain, but in Sioux Falls they wanted to do something different, so last year they started offering affordable (but delicious) steaks and all-you-can-eat prime rib along with their regular menu.

The 69th and Western area is growing. Several new businesses, apartments and homes are being constructed. We're guessing the Beef O' Brady's spot in the Remington Retail strip mall won't be empty for long. No word on what the future plans are for the space.

