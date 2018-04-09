Beat the Crowds: Vote Absentee Today

If you're registered to vote and you'd prefer to cast your vote today rather than Election Day tomorrow, you have the opportunity to do just that.

Tom Greco with the City of Sioux Falls says the Minnehaha County Building takes anyone who requests to vote absentee till 5:00 PM. Several years ago, the qualifications were lifted as to the circumstances for absentee voting. You can vote early just because it's your preference, not due to any other pressing circumstances.

"Till 5:00 PM today at the Minnehaha Auditor's Office at 415 North Dakota Avenue". said Greco. "We just have you fill out a form, we give you a ballot and you vote it place it in the ballot box."

With the number of candidates for Mayor, many residents are suspecting a run off election. Greco says he won't speculate on the prospects, but says they're ready for either direction. "We're just looking forward to running a good election tomorrow and if somebody gets that great, if not we're ready for a run off on May 1st."

