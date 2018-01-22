Beat the Blues Winter Marathon in Sioux Falls

Living in Sioux Falls this time of year can make a person go a little stir crazy! You may have the winter blues. For some it's cabin fever. What do you do? Well get off your butt and get moving.

Live Well Sioux Falls is the answer to beat the winter blues with physical activity encouraging residents to get outside for some healthy and fun activities.

You don need to wait for sunshine and 70 degrees. The Beat the Blues Winter Marathon begins today Monday, January 22 and challenges you to complete a full marathon by February 28.

So get outdoors and move at your own pace toward that 26 miles, tracking your miles as you walk, run, bike, snowshoe, ski, and more. And if the outdoors isn't your thing you can count miles by walking indoors or by water walking or swimming.

Download a mileage form at www.livewellsiouxfalls.org or pick up a paper copy at the following locations:

Sioux Falls Health Department, 521 North Main Avenue

The Outdoor Campus, 4500 South Oxbow Avenue

Midco Aquatic Center, 1601 South Western Avenue

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation community centers

A Winter Marathon Moonlight Mile event will wrap up the program on Friday, March 2, at The Outdoor Campus. The evening will include walking (or snowshoeing) a trail beneath the full moon, healthy snacks, and prize drawings.

