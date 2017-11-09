Beach Boys Are Returning to Sioux Falls

Music icons The Beach Boys have been booked for a return show at Washington Pavilion on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 10th at 9:30 AM.

The Beach Boys will bring their Wild Honey Tour to Sioux Falls making it their second appearance in two years. They last performed at the Sioux Empire Fair in 2016.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

So get your car-karaoke on with Surfin’USA, Surfer Girl, Fun, Fun, Fun, I Get Around, California Girls, Help Me Rhonda and many others and get ready to rock the Pavilion.

