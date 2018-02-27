2018 is going to be a busy year at the ballot box. In Sioux Falls we'll be electing a new mayor. South Dakota will choose a new governor. Many state offices will be up for election. And the big show this year will be the federal mid-term elections.

There will be three election days in South Dakota this year (four if there's a local runoff).

Sioux Falls will be voting for mayor and several city council positions in April. Make sure you are registered to vote HERE .

Sioux Falls Municipal Elections : April 10, 2018

Voter Registration Deadline: March 26, 2018 (you must be registered by this date to vote)

Absentee Voting Begins: March 26, 2018

June is when we will have our first round of voting on federal and statewide offices. In the June primary elections the parties will be selecting the final candidates.

South Dakota's 2018 Primary Election : June 5, 2018

Voter Registration Deadline: May 21, 2018 (you must be registered by this date to vote)

Absentee voting begins: April 20, 2018

Among the state government positions up for election this year are governor, county commissioners, county sheriffs, and 105 state legislators.

In the primaries we will also be choosing the final candidates for South Dakota's member of the US House of Representatives.

Then in November we the people will be making our final decisions. We'll choose the people that fill those positions and vote of several ballot initiatives (new laws).

South Dakota's 2018 General Election: November 6, 2018

November 6, 2018 Voter Registration Deadline: October 22, 2018 (you must be registered by this date to vote)

Absentee voting begins: September 21, 2018

Take the time now to get registered to vote. If you need to update your registration do it now. Be ready when it's our time to make our voices heard.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: