Be Part of a Slice of Hope at St. Francis House

There are a series of upcoming dates the St. Francis House is having for the public to come and have a slice of pizza and participate in some hope.

We can stop by the St. Francis House have some pizza and hear about their Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign.

The upcoming Slice of Hope dates are November 20th, and 27th, December 4th and 11th from 11:45 till 12:45.

This Saturday the St. Francis House will be having their second annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event.

The old saying about not judging someone until you walk a mile in their shoes will hopefully take on a new meaning this year.

When we physically try walking a mile in someones shoes we can only receive a small glimpse of someones reality, but it will still hopefully open our eyes a little more.

November 10th through the 18th is Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week.

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls is inviting you to participate in their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes" event.

From the St. Francis House Facebook page:

November 10th-18th is Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week. Please consider joining us as we “Walk A Mile In My Shoes”. Fill a backpack with 15# of non- perishable items to donate to the homeless in our community. To register: text 351-3714 or email director@stfrancishouse.com!

The people who experience homelessness are real people, with names, family, and life circumstances that brought them to this point.

I've learned over the years it's easy to lump everyone in the same categories of our minds until we get to know them and their stories.

If you can make it work come experience this event, or check out the St. Francis House Facebook page for more ways to get involved.

I appreciate how the St. Francis House keeps the awareness out in front of the public and offers multiple opportunities to help take action.

Every Wednesday the St. Francis House post their Wishful Wednesday list, a list of items that are in need to help their guests.

Her is the latest Wishful Wednesday post from the St. Francis House :