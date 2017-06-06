Kids today have never seen, or can even imagine a world without the internet. They were born into a world with computers and digital devices all around.

It just makes sense that learning to run a computer device was as natural as learning how to walk and talk. You've seen it as well as I have, a three year old online. it's not anything out of the ordinary.

Now I want you to think about something. With a society where it's common for a child to be online, don't you believe the scammers and predators are targeting kids for trouble?

Of course they are. And that's why your children need protection, and one way to give it to them is to educate the kids how to protect themselves from these bad people.

Google is spearheading an educational campaign called "Be Internet Aware." Google coordinated the curriculum with several online safety groups, including the Family Online Safety Institute , the Internet Keep Safe Coalition and Connect Safely .

The lessons are tailored for kids ranging from eight to 12 years old, a time when many of today's children are getting their own smartphones and other devices that connect to the internet.

