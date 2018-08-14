Be Cool and Hit Riverfest in Sioux Falls This Weekend

It’s time to party on the big Sioux with Riverfest Saturday night (8/18) downtown Sioux Falls.

It’s a chance to show off how far we’ve come in the development of this stretch of river through the city. You can walk, run, bike, canoe, kayak, or just simply drive to the event in the Downtown River Greenway near Cheropa Place.

Riverfest features to live stages:

Great Western Bank main stage entertainment features Sparse at 4:30 PM., The Fattening Frogs at 6:30 PM., and 8:45 PM, 35th & Taylor . The Midco tent will feature children’s entertainer Rockin' Red.

Oh, and there will be food and drinks. At last count 10 of the city's best food trucks will be showing up and plenty of cold frosty taps for your beer enjoyment along with water and soft drinks too.

Plenty of things for kids to do and you can even take a few canoe rides with the South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association.

It’s all followed up by a fireworks finale. Here’s your Riverfest guide . See you there!

