Be a Part of the New Sioux Falls Planning Academy

Do you want to learn how to participate in the decisions that will help shape our community? The City of Sioux Falls is asking citizens to take part in the first Citizen Planning Academy.

The goal of the Citizen Planning Academy is to help residents to gain a better understanding of community planning and building. They they can effectively engage in neighborhood planning efforts. Citizens can learn more about how city planning shape Sioux Falls, and the importance of participation in local affairs.

With the Sioux Falls metro area expected to grow to over 300,000 people over the next twenty years, the city will face many challenges and opportunities. The Citizen Planning Academy hopes to help people be a part of shaping the future.

The meeting of the Citizen Planning Academy will be on Monday, October 2 and October 30, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Downtown Library in Meeting Room B.

Topics will include comprehensive planning, zoning, the public hearing process, transportation, neighborhood planning, urban design, and other items suggested by the attendees.

To get in on the Citizen Planning Academy go to siouxfalls.org/planningacademy . Class size is limited. Applications are due Friday, September 15.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

