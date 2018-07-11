Be a Big Part of a Kids Life With Big Brothers Big Sisters

Jami Gates from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire talks about how the program changes kids lives, and hers personally.

There is a list of kids waiting for someone just like you to show up, and show them some love.

I have found there is a certain kind of power that only exists in a space of a human helping another human.

For whatever their circumstances might be these kids have a need for another adult to step up, show them they are important, and that they matter.

It's the children the world almost breaks who grow up to save it. Frank Warren

If you would like to make a big difference in a kids life, and add an incredible experience to yours check out Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire.

From the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire website:

Our mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally

​supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

For more information about the organization, or details on how to be a part check out their website.

