Holy overexposure, Batman .

DC Comics is launching a new imprint designed explicitly (and I mean explicitly ) for an adult audience, called “DC Black Label.” It debuts today with Batman: Damned , a new series from writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo that follows Batman and John Constantine investigating the mystery of the Joker’s murder. But that’s not what everyone is talking about. What everyone is talking about is the fact that the book, in the interest of making clear just who this book is for, features full-frontal Bat-nudity.

I am pretty sure I would get in trouble — both from my corporate overlords and from mother — if I posted pictures of Batman’s, uh, batarang (batawang?) here. I will however direct you to where you can see these pictures for yourself if you so choose, like here or here . I have looked at them and confirm their Big Bat Energy with my own eyes.

Now the digital version of Batman: Damned #1 actually censors out (mostly through very dark shadows) any and all frontal nudity, so I can show you one panel from that (via Bleeding Cool ) just to give you the idea without fulling crossing over into the realm of NC-17. In the print edition, this image is not left to the imagination.

DC Comics

And hey, the rest of the book looks good, too! See? Here are images of Batman when he’s not flashing the reader with his gadget:

Batman: Damned #1 is in stores now — and remember, if you want the full and uncut version (hah) you will need to go down to the store and pick up a hard copy (hah) rather than the digital one you can download online.