Basketball Players En Route to Sioux Falls Accused of Stealing

According to Yahoo.com two Memphis Hustle players, who were en route to play basketball against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Christmas Day, were removed from an American Airlines flight.

An accusation from an American Airlines flight attendant was that the pair had stolen blankets from first class.

Turns out teammates Marquis Teaqgue and Trahson Burrell of the Memphis Hustle were offered the blankets from first class passengers.

Hustle head coach Clynn Cyprein and assistant coach Darnell Lazare posted the following on Twitter.

American Airlines, who said they are investigating the situation, gave the players first class seats on a later flight.

The Memphis Hustle went on to win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Christmas day 131-115.

