There's no shortage of basketball around Sioux Falls and now the NAIA DII Tournament is underway at the Sanford Pentagon.

32 teams from 18 states have come to Sioux Falls to play for a national championship. The tournament kicked off on Wednesday (March 7) morning and it did so with a bang!

Games will continue throughout the day on Wednesday and the second part of the first round will be played on Thursday (March 8). The tournament will continue through the weekend with the championship game to be played on Tuesday night (March 13).

Dakota Wesleyan is playing in the tournament and will face Governors State (Ill) on Thursday night at 5:45. Some other region teams include Briar Cliff, Northwestern (IA), Morningside (IA), and Bellevue (NEB).

Tickets for the event are available through the Sanford Pentagon box office or on Ticketmaster. The entire schedule for the event can be found through the Sanford Pentagon.

This is another huge opportunity for the city of Sioux Falls, and another great chance to showcase one of our prime venues. Stop by and catch a game or two. You'll be guaranteed a great time over the course of the weekend.

