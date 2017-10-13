Baseball’s League Champion Series Is Now Set

Now that Cub's fans are happy we can move on to the League Championship games for Major League Baseball.

Here's a look at the playoff schedule on ESPN 99.1.

Friday, October 13: ALCS game-1 New York Yankees vs Houston Atros, 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 14: ALCS game-2 New York Yankees vs Houston Atros, 2:00 PM

*Saturday, October 14: NLCS game-1 Chicago Cubs vs LA Dodgers, 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 15: NLCS game-2 Chicago Cubs vs LA Dodgers, 5:30 PM

Monday, October 16: ALCS game-3 Houston AtrosNew vs York Yankees, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, October 17 ALCS game-4 Houston Atros vs New York Yankees,

Tuesday, October 17 NLCS game-3 LA Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs,

Wednesday, October 18 ALCS game-5 Houston Astros vs New York Yankees,

Wednesday, October 18 NLCS game-4 LA Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs,

Game-1 of the Worlds Series Tuesday October 24th.