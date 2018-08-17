It's back to school time. And The Barrel House , at 4701 E. 54th Street here in Sioux Falls is helping feed Sioux Falls Kids.

The Barrel House is getting together with Hungry Hearts Inc. for the 2nd Annual Hungry Hearts Fundraiser. This event raises funds for the Sioux Falls School District school lunch program so kids can be assured a hot meal. Last year this event raised about $95,000. Their goal this year is to raise over $100,000.

On Saturday, August 25 The Barrel House will host Hungry Hearts Day which begins at 11 AM and goes until 11 PM With live music, kids inflatables, a raffle for a new Jeep Renegade, cash prizes, and more.

Plan to eat at the Barrel House on the 25th also because 100 percent of all food sales during this event will go to feed school kids.

If you would like to get involved by helping out this great cause The Barrel House is still looking for volunteers and other items for the prize raffles.

If you can't be there and would still like to make a donation you can do so at any Great Western Bank locations. Please make checks payable to Hungry Hearts, Inc. For more information go to hungry-hearts.org or The Barrel House .