Bark in the Park Event Moved to Pasley Park

Due to recent rains and flooding this years Bark in the Park event has been moved from Spencer Park to Pasley Park.

Bark in the Park is a benefit for the Sioux Falls Humane Society and begins this Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 AM.

You can still register online for the 2K fun walk or 5K run.

Several prizes will be awarded to top dogs for:

Beastly Bark: Dog with the loudest bark

Prettiest Pooch: Best dressed female dog

Handsome Hound: Best dressed male dog

Best Trick: Best trick performed

Furriest Friend: Dog that sheds the most fur in a fixed amount of time

Sloppiest Kiss: Dog that cleans their owners face of peanut butter the fastest

All dogs are welcome for a woofing good time!