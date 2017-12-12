Banquet’s Annual Cookie Platter Fundraiser Sweetens Season

If you're like most of us this time of year, you have all kinds of plans and intentions to bake like crazy, make goodies for your friends and family, co-workers, neighbors etc. But somehow time gets away from you and your baking plans get left in the dust of cleaning, decorating, shopping, Christmas programs, parties and family happenings.

No problem. It's the Banquet to the rescue! You probably know that the Banquet's mission is to feed hungry people in a welcoming environment and to encourage the health and wellness of their guests. Maybe you don't know that they can provide amazing cookie platters for all of your Christmas events and get-togethers.

Plus, they are all homemade, so if you are so inclined, you could tell people you did the baking! These cookie platters are filled with homemade cookies, candies and other goodies, are only $20 ( suggested donation per platter ) and help The Banquet fulfill their mission!

Call 335-7066 for more information, or you could just stop by The Banquet at 900 East 8th Street on Saturday, December 23, 2017 from 2 to 4 PM and buy several platters. Corporate orders need to be picked up on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

For more information go to The Banquet online or check out their Facebook page.

